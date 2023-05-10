Indigenous and holistic trauma healing Medicine Stories forum May 17, 18 in Williams Lake

Indigenous and holistic trauma healing is the focus of a two-day forum taking place in Williams Lake May 17 and 18.

Presented by Three Corners Health Services Society and Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake, Medicine Stories will last all day both days.

“It is broadly looking at modern holistic and traditional Indigenous ways of working with and thinking about trauma,” said Ciel Patenaude, an integrative therapist who works for Three Corners.

Appearing as special guests are mental health motivational speaker and comedian Big Daddy Tazz, Diné (Navajo) mother, grandmother, activist, writer and ceremonial leader Patricia McCabe, Secwepemc knowledge keeper and story teller Kenthen Thomas and former Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

The forum will explore topics such as local medicinal herbs such as cedar and sage for mental and spiritual healing, ingested herbs, reconciliation as a part of trauma healing for all populations and somatic or body-based trauma.

“The speakers are all really interesting,” Patenaude said.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 17, Juno Award winning musicians Pharis and Jason Romero of Horsefly will be performing.

Three Corners puts on a mental health forum annually, with the exception of last year.

They had done two online forums during the COVID-19 pandemic and were waiting to do one in person.

A workshop Three Corners held at WLFN in the Elizabeth Grouse gym at Sugar Cane a few months ago called Trauma, Triggers and Tools, attracted a large attendance.

“It really seems like people are interested in not only understanding trauma, but really looking at it from a wider and more traditional lens than what is offered traditionally just through psychology,” Patenaude said.

Everyone is welcome.

Community members from Wiliams Lake First Nation, Xatsull and SXFN get free admission, yet need to call Three Corners to register, 250-398-9814.

The cost for non-First Nation attendees is $75, which includes food, beverages and entertainment.

Tickets are available at The Open Book or at Three Corners.

The first 100 people to arrive at the event the day of will receive a gift upon arrival.

“We have some pretty big names and speakers for this event which is pretty exciting. People who are difficult to schedule and track down,” Patenaude said.

They will bring some profound thoughts and perspectives, she added, noting the organizers hope people who attend will walk away feeling both educated and inspired in their own healing process and aware of steps they can take toward healing.

