Incoming frontal system bringing wintery mix to central coast: Environment Canada

Arctic outflow warning, special weather statement in effect for Bella Coola, Bella Bella

Environment Canada has issued two weather statements for the central coast.

An Arctic outflow warning issued Wednesday, Dec. 21, warns of strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values. The time span will last until the end of this week.

A special weather advisory has also been issued for the central coast that will go into effect from Thursday night to Saturday.

“A Pacific frontal system will bring warmer air and precipitation to the area,” noted the statement. “With cold air entrenched, the precipitation will begin to falls as snow with five to 10 centimetres possible.”

The snow will then transition to rain late Friday for coastal areas and Saturday morning for inland areas.

Freezing rain is possible during the transition.

Rain falling on snow could lead to localized flooding and exposed coastal areas will also be subject to strong southeast winds.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 it is -16 C with a windchill of -25 C.


