UPDATE: Hwy 7 closing at 7 p.m. Saturday night

Will reopen again Sunday morning, DriveBC says

Update: 12:19 p.m.

DriveBC stated Highway 7 will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday evening to 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

As this is a dynamic and complex situation, we recommend regularly checking for updates,” DriveBC tweeted late Saturday morning.

#BCHwy7 will be closed between 7:00PM & 7:00AM. As this is a dynamic and complex situation, we recommend regularly checking for updates. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 20, 2021

Conditions along Highway 7 are always changing, but traffic is still flowing as the Lower Mainland fights back against this week’s floods.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20), Highway 7 west of Agassiz is single-lane, alternating traffic until 7 p.m. Highway 7 form Agassiz to Hope is also open to single-lane, alternating traffic, but travel to Hope is limited to essential travel only.

Major congestion can be expected in both directions.

RELATED: Still no access to Abbotsford via Yarrow, despite what mapping apps indicate: Chilliwack RCMP

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

RELATED: Water recedes on Hwy 1 between Abbotsford, Hope; geotechnical assessment underway to reopen

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, accommodations are still available at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

The District of Kent announced the session is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

The debrief is an opportunity for volunteers to share their experiences and what went well. CISM is designed to help prevent post-traumatic stress disorder, which a traumatic event like this could trigger.

