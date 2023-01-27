Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll’s bones were found near Peterson Creek in Kamloops on Jan. 19. Th 42-year-old had been missing since Nov. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops’ Valleyview neighbourhood. (Kamloops RCMP)

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll’s bones were found near Peterson Creek in Kamloops on Jan. 19. Th 42-year-old had been missing since Nov. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops’ Valleyview neighbourhood. (Kamloops RCMP)

Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

Joseph Driscoll has been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12

Human remains found in Kamloops on Jan. 19 belong to a missing Kelowna man.

The bones, which were found east of Peterson Creek above the 700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway eight days ago, have been confirmed to be from Kelowna’s Joseph Driscoll. The 42-year-old had been missing since the early hours of Nov. 12 when he was last seen in the Valleyview area of Kamloops.

“In working with the BC Coroner’s Service and with the Driscoll family, police can now confirm the bones did in fact belong to Joseph, and that he is deceased,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn. “We do not suspect criminality in his disappearance at this time. Our thoughts go out to the Driscoll family.”

Kamloops RCMP and the coroner’s service are continuing to investigate and are determining the circumstances around finding Driscoll’s remains. The Driscoll family has requested privacy at this time.

Anyone with any information is to contact the Kamloops RCMP at at 250-828-3000 and file number 2023-2261.

READ MORE: Kelowna nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKamloopsKelownamissing person

Previous story
B.C. to install earthquake warning sensors to give life-saving notice
Next story
South Cariboo Garlic Festival set to be bigger and better

Just Posted

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal BC Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. The museum is preparing the return of a pole belonging to the family of Snuxyaltwa. (Mercy Snow photo)
Provincial government ‘pleased’ with pending return of totem pole to Bella Coola

Canfor announced Jan. 25 it is closing its Houston sawmill but has a plan, if approved, to build a new one. (Black Press file photo)
MLA calls for strong response following Houston mill closure announcement

Teresa Wager and Nedeen Boon pose with the new sign for the 2023 South Cariboo Garlic Festival. They are the new organizers for the festival. (File submitted)
South Cariboo Garlic Festival set to be bigger and better

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
CRD to assess Interlakes fire hall issues around training assessments