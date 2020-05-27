Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Huawei executive wanted on fraud charges in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says in a decision released today that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada.

The ruling means the court will continue to hear other arguments in the extradition case, including whether Meng’s arrest at the Vancouver airport in December 2018 was unlawful.

It also means Meng will not be permitted to return to China and must remain in Canada.

The allegations against Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, date back to 2013.

She has denied accusations of making false statements to HSBC, significantly understating Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech Co. and putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

READ MORE: Poll finds most Canadians want Huawei barred from the country’s 5G networks

READ MORE: U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChinaHuawei

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Just Posted

Cow moose campaign gets political support in bid to shut down B.C.’s antlerless hunt

BC Liberals call out NDP for increasing antlerless hunt

Pacific Coastal won’t open until community is ready

The company has suspended operations until further notice

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

COVID-19: Bella Coola enters ninth week of travel restrictions as checkpoint remains active

The checkpoint has now been active for 57 days

Celebrations continue for Tsilhqot’in Nation after court victory against Taskeo Mines Ltd.

Supreme Court of Canada upholds 2014 decision rejecting New Prosperity mine on May 14, 2020

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

Most Read