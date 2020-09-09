Hot weather warning issued for the Bella Coola Valley

Temperatures are forecast to be 5 - 10 degrees above normal for the next few days (file photo)

The Bella Coola Valley is under a weather warning today and no, it’s not for rain this time! Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Central Coast – inland sections for above seasonal temperatures.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal from today through to Friday.

An upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week. Temperatures will peak today through Friday with daytime highs that are 5 to 10 degrees celsius above seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will also be up to 5 degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas.

This may be welcome news to residents here as well as those further north in Prince Rupert, who only saw one dry day in the entire month of August.