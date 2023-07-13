Hot July Nights Car and Bike Show cruises into 100 Mile House July 14

Hot July Night’s Car & Bike Show Board of Directors. (Rob Fry photo) Bob LeDuke of the Prince George Cruisin Classics car club with his 1955 Chevrolet Belair two door hard top. (Photo submitted) Birch Avenue at Hot July Nights last year (2022). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hot July Nights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of people packed Birch Avenue on Sunday to check out Hot July Nights’ show and shine on Sunday, July 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of cars were parked at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last year in preparation for a poker run. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cards for the poker run out to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte Saturday morning. (Photo submitted) Directions for the poker run out to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte Saturday morning. (Photo submitted) The Friday night Rod Run map. (Photo submitted)

Get ready for the action as Hot July Nights Car and Bike Show cruises into 100 Mile House Friday afternoon, July 14.

Car enthusiasts from all around B.C. and elsewhere will be on hand for the three-day event. Organizers said they’ve had a record number of pre-registrations this year.

100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club president, Marty Mahovlich, estimates they will have around 400 cars entered this year.

Bob LeDuke came down from Prince George with his 1955 Chevy last year and thought the weekend was great. “We really enjoyed it. They treated us royally. The hotel we were at was awesome – gave us prime parking and everything else.” While he wasn’t sure of the exact number, LeDuke estimated a minimum of six cars would be heading down from Prince George.

Ken Schmidt is on the board of the Cruzers Car Club and has been a member since 2014. He and his wife, Chris are entering a 1987 Firebird Formula and a 1982 Corvette this year.

He said preparations for this year are similar to 2022.

“But there were certain things that we’ve learned from little incidents that we encountered last year, and I think we’re doing a way better job this year than we were last year. Signage for one thing I think is going to be improved to a degree,” he said.

The organization is also moving the Friday night meet and greet location from A&W to the South Cariboo Rec Centre parking lot. Last year, there were so many vehicles in the parking lot there was no room for patrons of the restaurant, he said.

“I think this will serve as a great, larger area that will allow us to really facilitate what we feel is going to be a bigger number, a larger number this year of participants and arrivals on Friday night.”

Street parking for Sunday’s Show and Shine has also been expanded.

“We’ve added a big block all the way to where the old Home Hardware store used to be at that corner. So that’s all going to be blocked off.”

Cruzers Car Club member Gary Gaudet is one of around 20 volunteers who will be helping with parking for Sunday’s Show and Shine including his own lime green 1953 Chevrolet 3100. He is looking forward to the show and poker run and “seeing all the vehicles come in from out of town.”

The weekend starts off with a meet and greet on Friday night at the South Cariboo Rec Centre followed by a rod run out to the Lac La Hache Provincial Park.

After a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, cooked by the 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior B team at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, participants will head out for the Poker Run to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte at 10 a.m.

Winding up the day is a dinner and dance at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Birch Avenue. A bus will pick up those attending and get them back to their hotel again including anyone staying at the 108 Golf Resort.

This year, tickets will be available to the public. The doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 each. Call 250-593-4161 to learn more.

Sunday starts out with breakfast being served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the community hall on Birch Avenue. The Show and Shine opens to the public at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Three bands are slated to share the stage in front of the hall and the Wrangler BBQ Wagon will be onsite be cooking up a storm. Back again is the walking poker run located in downtown 100 Mile House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New this year is a children’s colouring contest. This is in addition to the various activities and demonstrations being put on by local clubs and not-for-profit groups.

Awards and prize draws will take place on the main stage at 3 p.m.

LeDuke laughed when he said he is looking forward to good weather for the weekend. The weather did not cooperate for their Show and Shine last year.

“It was cold and ugly. We got drizzle most of the day.”

Ken and Chris urge people to come down to Birch Avenue on Sunday and enjoy the show. There is also some very good local entertainment this year. “And if they don’t like that music? Just wait half an hour. There’s something else coming up,” said Ken.

“You’ve got to come out and see what it’s all about. And if you’re not a member and you’re not a car enthusiast you’re still going to enjoy the fellowship, the people that are there, the food, there’s another thing, the food is something else. And just have a good time. It’s a great time to see the city too.”

For more information visit hotjulynights.ca.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

