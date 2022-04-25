Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)

Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)

Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

‘If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring’

The Premier of B.C. is turning heads after a rather heated exchange over family doctor shortages while in Question Period in the B.C. Legislature Monday (April 25).

At the time of the incident, B.C. Liberal MLAs were pointing to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan for inaction in response to a report that has found one-in-five British Columbians currently don’t have a family doctor.

“A million British Columbians are without a family doctor, and that is not acceptable,” Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford could be heard saying.

“When will this premier step up in this house and give British Columbians the reassurance they need that they will be supported by a family doctor?”

Horgan responded, asking: “Do you want to hear it man, or do you just want to hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there, because you don’t want to hear answers in this place.”

In clips showing the end of the exchange, Horgan can be seen waving his hand dismissively and says “Aw f—-.”

A 10-minute recess was called by House Speaker Raj Chouhan shortly after.

Since the afternoon debate, the Liberals have asked for an apology, while Horgan took to Twitter acknowledging the slip-up, writing: “If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring.”

An online petition calling on the province to take action on the doctor shortage has been signed by more 31,000 people since it was launched three months ago.

Victoria and Kelowna residents face the longest wait times to access doctors via walk-in clinics, according to a report last week from Medimap, a Canadian tech company that allows patients to see wait times at various clinics virtually and in some regions check in virtually, as well.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
B.C. lottery winner’s children head to court for share of $3M prize money

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principal with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)
Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

At’maakw U13 girls claimed a 45 to 32 victory over the Cowichan Surge in the championship game at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament held in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola U13 girls bring home the Junior All Native Tournament championship banner

Canada’s justice minister Dave Lametti was in Williams Lake recently where he met with First Nations leadership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Justice minister visits First Nation leaders in Cariboo Chilcotin