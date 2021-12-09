B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

Victoria police said they received the report Wednesday of Conroy being knocked to the ground by an unknown person.

“The minister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later attended hospital for medical treatment,” police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

“A Good Samaritan may have helped the minister during or after the incident. We are asking to speak with that person.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of Victoria

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

Just Posted

SAMS students Finn Carlson and Morgan Boileau participated in this year’s cross country running provincials held at Jericho Beach in Vancouver. Photo submitted)
Cross country runners put SAMSS on the map at provincials

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School’s soccer team emerged the third place winners at the zone tournament in Prince George, Oct. 15 to 17. (Photo submitted)
SAMS co-ed soccer team nets bronze at PG zones tournament

The Bailey Bridge is slated for repairs in the New Year. (Michael Wigle photo - Coast Mountain News)
Bailey bridge repairs rescheduled for later in New Year

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)
Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation