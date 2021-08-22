Hockey community mourns after 3 teens killed in Surrey crash

From left, Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were killed in a vehicle collision Saturday morning. People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson paid their respects at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson paid their respects at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson paid their respects at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson paid their respects at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

It was a heart-wrenching scene Sunday afternoon at a makeshift memorial for three young teens who were killed in a vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer, who were ages 16 and 17, died after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a tree on the 16000-block of 104 Avenue at 2:47 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, the base of the tree was lined with bouquets of flowers and hockey sticks.

All three boys recently played with Delta Hockey Academy before moving to junior hockey.

As media documented the makeshift memorial, a Surrey RCMP officer asked reporters to turn their cameras away as one of the victim’s family members came to pay tribute to their loved one.

Overcome with grief, the family members embraced each other at the base of the tree in silence before reading some of the notes left by people who knew the teens.

“May you find love, support and comfort during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” one of the notes read, which was attached to a hockey stick.

“Rest easy bud. Heaven gained another angel,” another note said.

The loss is being felt across the hockey community both locally and beyond.

The Vancouver Canucks shared its condolences online, as did the National Hockey League.

“The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families of junior hockey players Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday,” the NHL tweeted.

“Rest in peace boys.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of #OilKings 2019 first-round draft pick Caleb Reimer at the age of 16. Caleb was part of our family & will be a tremendous loss in all of our hearts. Full statement: https://t.co/VEWKKKccrz pic.twitter.com/2Pp0pVowHC — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) August 22, 2021

The Langley Rivermen, where Sharma played in his second year, also released a statement.

“Today, we lost a young man who made each and every one of our lives better as well as brighter every day he came to play the game we all love,” the Rivermen tweeted. “We have also gathered two other young men lost their lives in the same incident and we want to rush their families our most sincere condolences.”

Surrey RCMP said the organization is grieving and standing with the friends and family of the victims.

Police said officers and support workers will be on hand Sunday and Monday afternoon outside the Fraser Heights Recreation Centre to offer support.