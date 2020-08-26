Hiker found after reported missing for several days in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park

The man was discovered by searchers via helicopter where he was transported to a medical facility

A lone hiker reported missing for several days in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park was discovered Wednesday afternoon with only minor injuries.

Bella Coola RCMP Sgt. Richard Marshall said his detachment received a call from a hiker who had observed signs of a possible hiker in distress in an isolated area of the remote Rainbow Mountain Range of the West Chilcotin, roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Anahim Lake.

“British Columbia Search and Rescue from Bella Coola were activated to assist in locating the hiker … additional resources were called in from search and rescue from around the province to assist in the search, including the RCMP helicopter,” Marshall said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 26, the hiker was located by searchers in one of the helicopters assisting in the rescue and transported to the local medical facility where he was found with minor injuries.

“RCMP remind people that are hiking in these potentially dangerous areas to ensure you advise someone of your travel plans, and ensure you are prepared for any potential situation,” Marshall said.



