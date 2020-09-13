Conservation officers are asking the public to avoid the North Creek Trail near Pemberton after a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

A 36-year-old man has been released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being bitten by a grizzly bear near Pemberton Friday (Sept. 11).

The Conservation Officer Service said the man was hiking in a group of three along the North Creek Trail, a remote site near Pemberton.

“The 36-year-old man had been hiking slightly ahead of the group when he spotted a bear cub and was suddenly attacked by a sow grizzly. The grizzly bit his leg and hand,” the agency said in a statement.

Conservation officers said that because the bear acted defensively, there won’t be any action taken.

The public is being asked to avoid the North Creek Trail at this time due to dense brush and heavy berry bushes in the area. The attack itself took place near the North Creek Cabin, which the BC Mountaineering Club has voluntarily closed for the reminder of the fall season.

This is the second grizzly bear attack reported in B.C. in less than a month. On Aug. 16, a man was sent to hospital after being attacked by a grizzly bear at Spruce Lake, north of Gold Bridge.

Tips on how to stay safe in the backcountry include travelling in groups, making noise, being aware of your surroundings and carrying bear spray. For more information, visit: https://wildsafebc.com.

ALSO READ: Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bearsgrizzlygrizzly attack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.
Next story
B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

DFO reinstating At-Sea Observer Program

Full resumption will be rolled out in two phases

Hot weather warning issued for the Bella Coola Valley

Has summer finally arrived?

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Most Read