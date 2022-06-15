Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

There is no estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a major vehicle incident within Yoho National Park, according to DriveBC.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments are on the scene. The witness claims a car is on fire.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An update is expected sometime this morning.

There’s currently an assessment in progress.

Those travelling will have to use the alternative route, which re-routes traffic south of Golden along Highway 95 and connects to Alberta in Radium along Highway 93.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

More to come….

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
Nixed vaccine mandate to let hundreds of suspended airport employees back to work
Next story
B.C. family discovers 56-year-old message in bottle on Vancouver Island beach

Just Posted

Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bat counts begin in Cariboo region this month

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

Robert Lawson of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary uses the radio while piloting the coast guard vessel recently provided for the operations out of Bella Bella. (Colleen Smith photo)
Heiltsuk First Nation to be featured in Ocean Warriors TV series espisode

Parts of the works by artist Heather Mason which will be in her solo show in the Art House gallery in Hagensborg on display from June 3-19, 2022. (Heather Mason poster image).
Bella Coola Valley Arts Council calls for submissions