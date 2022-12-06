Highway 97 traffic stops lead to money seizures near Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Mounties say $10,000 and $15,000 seized through proceeds of crime

Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol seized cannabis and large sums of cash in vehicles travelling on Highway 97 last month.

“The BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) would like to remind motorists that cannabis products cannot be transported in a vehicle unless it was purchased at a licensed facility, is sealed in its original packaging, and is out of reach of the driver and any passengers,” noted Sgt Jason Nash of the Williams Lake BCHP unit.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop with a Dodge pickup on Highway 97, south of 100 Mile House.

As a result of the stop, the officer seized a small quantity of cannabis. The investigation also lead to the seizure of just over $15,000 in cash, suspected to be from the proceeds of crime.

The occupants were released at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97, North of McLeese Lake.

As a result of the member’s investigation, over 350 grams of suspected illegal cannabis products were seized under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, as well as $10,000 in cash was seized as proceeds of crime.

The investigation is also ongoing.

Drug trafficking remains an offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and police will continue to investigate and prosecute those offences, noted RCMP.

