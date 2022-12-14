A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

A semi-truck and car collided just south of Ainsworth Road Wednesday morning

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to single lane of alternating traffic South of 100 Mile House.

The incident took place Wednesday morning and involved a single car and a semi-truck who have both ended up in the ditch between Ainsworth Road and Hyra Road. 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue and Dawson Road Maintenance are on the scene redirecting traffic.

Bridge Lake Towing has arrived to clear the highway.

More to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
Indigenous blockade lifted at $1.45-billion B.C. hospital project — for now
Next story
House of Commons to break for the holidays, return in January

Just Posted

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for Black Press Media.
FOREST INK: Black cottonwood has many good qualities

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Financial bad news and yet there is hope