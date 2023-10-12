Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

UPDATE: Highway 97 near Hixon opened for single vehicle alternating after fatal collision

Fiery crash involved pickup, tractor-trailer near Dunkley Lumber sawmill

One driver is dead and another injured after a fiery crash south of Hixon.

The crash occured at about 3:50 a.m. on Highway 97 about 17 kms south of the hamlet of Hixon. The highway is blocked between Cinema Road North and Dunkley Road with no detours available. When police arrived, they found the incident to involve two vehicles, a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig.

“Both vehicles had caught fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was found deceased,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch of the Quesnel RCMP.

As the incident was outside of the nearest fire protection area, but in close proximity to Dunkley Lumber’s sawmill at Strathnaver, Kronebusch said “a crew from Dunkley Lumber attended to extinguish the vehicle fire and to prevent the fire from spreading further… We would like to thank Dunkley Lumber for their assistance with fire suppression.”

Police are on scene investigating. Traffic is moving through the area as single vehicle alternating.

car crashCariboo

Previous story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 B.C. men from open ocean off Vancouver Island
Next story
Falling tree kills 1, severely injures another in remote B.C. forest

Just Posted

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

Slumber Lodge Motel in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP seize drugs, cash, ammunition, stolen property at Slumber Lodge

Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)
RCMP report minor injuries in latest Highway 5 crash north of Clearwater

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 near Hixon opened for single vehicle alternating after fatal collision