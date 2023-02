The closure was due to a motor vehicle incident

Traffic is stopped on Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House due to a motor vehicle incident. (Photo submitted)

Traffic is moving again on Highway 97 Friday afternoon (Feb 10) following a vehicle incident just south of 150 Mile House.

A pilot car is assisting single lane alternating traffic. A detour on Mission Road is also in place.

Highway 97 was closed just after noon Friday between Pigeon and Omerotto Roads.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the incident.



