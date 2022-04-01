UPDATE: Highway 97 reopens to single vehicle alternating traffic near Lac La Hache

Highway 97 south of Williams Lake has reopened to single vehicle alternating traffic.
A motor vehicle incident had closed Highway 97 in both directions near Lac La Hache Friday morning, April 1.
DriveBC noted the closure was 25 kilometres south of Maze Lake Road. There was no detour available.
Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses said a helicopter was also on hand.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Closed due to vehicle incident south of Maze Lake Rd. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/kejsNZneji #LacLaHache #150MileHouse #100MileHouse
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 1, 2022
More to come.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter