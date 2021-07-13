Highway 20 closed from Kleena Kleene to Nimpo Lake due to forest fire: DriveBC

The Big Stick Lake fire is listed as a wildfire of note with BCWS

Access between Williams Lake and the communities of Nimpo Lake, Anahim Lake and the Bella Coola Valley has been cut off due to a wildfire.

After an hour of confusion, the DriveBC website confirmed at 4 p.m. Highway 20 is closed due to a forest fire Tuesday afternoon (July 13).

DriveBC notes Highway 20 is closed in both directions between Dean River Place and Dowling Road for 56.9 kilometres – from 15 km west of Tatla Lake to 22 km east of Anahim Lake.

A detour is not available. Estimated time of opening not available however there is an assessment in progress. DriveBC notes its next update won’t be until Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m.

Bella Coola Valley – Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook page first posted the closure at about 3 p.m.

The closure appears to be as a result of the Big Stick Lake wildfire.

Earlier this week the Kleena Kleene post office noted it was closed until further notice due to the wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for the Big Stick Lake area July 10.

