Highway 20 closed due to boulder on the road; access to Bella Coola Valley blocked

Highway 20 is closed due to a boulder on the road. (Facebook image: Carrie Jimmie)

The road to the Bella Coola Valley is closed Tuesday, April 11 due to a boulder on the road.

Late on Monday night a motorist posted a picture of the blockage halfway through the switch backs on the hill on Highway 20.

Dawson Road Maintenance has since noted Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the avalanche gates at Anahim Lake and Bella Coola due to the rockfall with no detour available at this time.

An assessment is underway.

READ MORE: Williams Lake awards pavement marking with three-year contract

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella CoolaRoad conditions