The view from the DriveBC webcam on Highway 20 at Heckman Summit, Friday Oct. 28, where there is a travel advisory due to high avalanche hazard. (DriveBC site image)

UPDATE: Travel Advisory Highway 20 at Heckman Pass for 19.7 km, high avalanche hazard

DriveBC will do another update Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Highway 20 now has a travel advisory for both directions in the Heckman Pass area due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway had been closed overnight and motorists are continued to avoid non-essential travel.

Closures may still result with short notice due to flooding and rockslides.

There is adverse weather between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Rainbow Range Trailhead for 19.7 km – 34 km east of Firvale to 38 km west of Anahim Lake, noted DriveBC.

On Thursday, Dawson Road Maintenance issued a travel advisory for that stretch of the highway due to anticipated heavy rains and falling rocks.


