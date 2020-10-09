Highway 20 Butikk also includes Bella Coola Customs, which offers locally-themed stickers, apparel and more designed by Knudsen herself (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Highway 20 Butikk open for business in Hagensborg

Beat the rainy day blues with a little local shopping to lift your spirits!

Candace Knudsen is going back to her roots with the opening of her new consignment and custom apparel store, Highway 20 Butikk. Knudsen, who was born and raised in the Valley, comes from Norwegian lineage; her grandparents came to Hagensborg from Norway and the location of the new store, 1599 Highway 20 in Hagensborg, formerly belonged to a very traditional Norwegian family.

“Butikk actually means store in Norwegian,” Knudsen explained. “When I bought the property I wanted to pay tribute to that history.”

Knudsen is actually running two businesses from the location; Highway 20 Butikk and Bella Coola Customs.

“I started the customs business earlier out of my kitchen and it was doing really well,” Knudsen explained. “The butikk is consignment clothing, jewellery and home decor, and I actually make custom apparel, dishware, koozies, and stickers for vehicles and businesses.”

Knudsen said she was inspired to start the clothing business as there is nothing like it in the Valley, and noted that the high cost of shipping and hassles of returning products can be challenging for the community.

“A lot of people buy clothes online and they can’t return it because the shipping is so expensive,” she said. “I thought this business was really needed for this town.”

Knudsen said her grand opening back in August was amazing and since then she’s had a steady stream of customers. Her schedule varies as she is a working mother with a one year old son, but Knudsen says she’s really happy with the business, despite the challenge of opening during the pandemic.

“I was excited to give people something new to do,” she said. “I love going into the store and designing. I’ve always custom made stickers and t-shirts since I was young, so it was a natural thing for me to go this way and I love being busy with it.”

If you are interested in dropping off an item for consignment you can contact Candace through Facebook page Highway 20 Butikk or drop into the store.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok

