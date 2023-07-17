The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park has grown to 2,500 hectares on Monday, July 17 and Highway 20 remains closed through the area. This is a photograph of the fire taken Sunday, July 16. (Marlene King photo)

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park has grown to 2,500 hectares on Monday, July 17 and Highway 20 remains closed through the area. This is a photograph of the fire taken Sunday, July 16. (Marlene King photo)

Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill remains closed due to growing Young Creek fire

DriveBC said the next update will be Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park has grown to 2,500 hectares as of Monday, July 17 and Highway 20 remains closed as a result.

DriveBC reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday the next update will be Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Reported in the afternoon of July 15, the Young Creek fire demonstrated aggressive behaviour and grew rapidly through an area of dead timber.

On the afternoon of July 16 a shift in the wind caused the fire to grow quickly towards Highway 20 crossing it that evening. As of July 16 Highway 20 has been closed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure between Elcy Road on the Anahim Lake side and the avalanche gate at Corbould Dr. on the Bella Coola side.

See DriveBC for more detail and the latest information on highway closures.

People who are in need of services should call 1-250-982-0062 for help in the Bella Coola Valley.

An Emergency Support Centre (ESS) Reception Centre was set-up (Sunday evening, July 16) at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake (525 Proctor St) for those who may be stranded and unable to return home due to the Highway 20 road closure.

“If you require emergency support services, please call 250-267-4861 prior to checking in at the Reception Centre,” notes the CRD EOS.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire crosses road; closes Highway 20 to Bella Coola

With files from Angie Mindus


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresBella CoolaBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Report finds ‘breadth of sexual harassment’ at BC Ambulance Service
Next story
B.C. expands crises response teams to 9 communities

Just Posted

The Young Creek fire in Tweedsmuir Park has grown to 2,500 hectares on Monday, July 17 and Highway 20 remains closed through the area. This is a photograph of the fire taken Sunday, July 16. (Marlene King photo)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill remains closed due to growing Young Creek fire

Reader Wayne Van Tamelen captured this shot of the Bella Coola Hill with a drone during a work trip from the Cariboo into the Bella Coola Valley in the summer of 2020. (Wayne Van Tamelen file photo)
Aggressive wildfire crosses road; closes Highway 20 to Bella Coola

Aerial view of Young Creek fire as seen July 15, 45 km west of Anahim Lake. (BCWS photo)
UPDATE: Highway 20 closed due to wildfire 19 km west of Anahim Lake to Firvale

An air tanker flies toward the Anahim Peak wildfire Saturday, July 15. (Janet Carley photo)
Cariboo Fire Centre wildfire update for July 17, 2023