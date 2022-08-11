(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice; an assessment is taking place

Highway 1 is closed following a mudslide that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

The mudslide runs for 36.5 kilometres between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Junction of Highway 8 and Highway 12).

The stretch of Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge

Heavy rain and flash floods caused the erosion to slide down onto both sides of the highway.

A slope assessment is taking place this morning and Drive BC’s next update is expected at 9:30 a.m.

Detours are not available at this time.

The area is expecting a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire is also in the area with winds reaching 30-50 kilometres per hour.

