High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola, Central Coast

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night and into Friday and is expected to ease later Friday

Bella Coola and the Central Coast is under a high streamflow advisory for today, Nov. 26.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for: Central Coast including the Bella Coola River, Owikeeno Lake/Wannock River, Kingcome River, including tributaries and surrounding areas, and North Vancouver Island.

Heavy rainfall is expected through the region through today and into Friday. Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements, with 120-150+mm of rainfall forecast through exposed areas of the coast (including North Vancouver Island and outer Central Coast), and 90-100+mm in inland areas.

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night and into Friday and is expected to ease later Friday.

Rivers in the region are expected to rise in response to rainfall, with peak levels expected on Friday, and potentially late-Friday and into Saturday for larger rivers or lake-influenced rivers (e.g. Wannock River).

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.