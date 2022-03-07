Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze at a heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

The home at 434 Lakeshore Drive exploded around 1:45 p.m.

The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House collapsed within 20 minutes of the fire starting. Some time later the entire home collapsed onto itself.

Neighbours on scene said they heard a loud explosion just before the fire started. One witness said it sounded like a bomb went off.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, city bylaws confirmed.

A corner portion of the neighbouring apartment building beside the house has also caught fire. Penticton fire crews are making good progress in getting the fires out. But the apartment residents are still currently evacuated.

The Warren House had been a popular B&B and was for sale for a short time recently.

Constructed in 1912, the home was originally built for J.J. Warren, president of the Kettle Valley Railway.

The Warren house was constructed in 1912 originally built for J.J. Warren, President of the Kettle Valley Railway. (Erin Newbery photo)

The Warren house was constructed in 1912 originally built for J.J. Warren, President of the Kettle Valley Railway. (Erin Newbery photo)

