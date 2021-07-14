Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Memorabilia in honour of Jared Zook, located outside of the site of the crane collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A tribute to Jared Zook sits outside of the site of the crane collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A tribute to Cailen Vilness sits outside of the site of the crane collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Flower bouquets hang from a gate on St. Paul Street, with the remains of the crane still standing in the background near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Several tributes have been placed around the site of a deadly crane collapse that occurred in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 12.

A total of five people died when the crane fell at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Online fundraisers have identified four of the victims — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer — all of whom were construction workers working on the site. The fifth man remains unidentified.

According to the fundraiser campaign for Vilness’s family, he was planning on proposing to his girlfriend, Jaydean, before he died.

“Only 23, he had his whole life ahead of him and was getting ready to spend the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams,” wrote fundraiser organizer Everton Weekes, a pastor at Living Faith Church.

More than $25,000 has been raised since the campaign launched on Tuesday, which will go towards covering his family’s costs of the funeral, lost wages, travel and any other expenses.

Just over $34,000 has been raised through a fundraiser campaign for the Zook family, which also launched on Tuesday. Funds raised will help to cover funeral costs, lost wages, travel and any other unexpected expenses.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our fun, kind and loving son/brother/friend/nephew/cousin/husband. Our lives are infinitely better for having him be apart (sic) of them,” wrote organizer Christa Walker.

More than $81,000 has been raised for the families of the Stemmer brothers, who are both leaving behind wives and children.

“So much has changed in such a short time span and these women are bravely tackling grief and figuring everything out as they go,” wrote fundraiser organizer Emily Roy. “We need to be there for them and support them in this time of tragedy and loss.”

A candlelight vigil has been planned for Friday at 9 p.m. near the site of the crane collapse. Organizers said that they hoping to gather as close to the site as possible, but the exact location has yet to be determined.

