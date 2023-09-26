Map pinpointing the location of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill. Prince George RCMP say emergency services are responding. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: At least 1 dead in helicopter crash near Prince George

Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed, investigating fatal crash

At least one person is dead after a helicopter crash east of Prince George Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to the fatal crash, but did not say how many had died.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said that initial information shows there were multiple people aboard the aircraft.

TSB said it was a Bell 206L helicopter involved in the crash.

Prince George RCMP said emergency crews were alerted to a helicopter crash around 7:45 a.m. near Purden ski hill, which is about 67 kilometres east of Prince George.

Prince George RCMP is asking anyone driving past the area to “remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals.”

Black Press Media has reached out TSB for more information.

St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School historic photo display opens in Williams Lake

