Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program recognized with Restorative Justice Memorial Award

MLA Brenda Bailey, left, Colleen Hall, Ross Reid, and MLA Niki Sharma present Mary Brown, program director of Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program, centre, with a Restorative Justice Memorial Award on Friday, Nov. 4. (Government of B.C. photo)

The program director of the Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program is one of three people presented a Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award on Friday, Nov. 4 in Vancouver.

Mary Brown from the Heiltsuk Nation (Bella Bella) was recognized for her work supporting crime prevention and community safety with a focus on transformative Indigenous-led approaches.

Since 1999, Brown has provided exceptional leadership developing sustainable solutions to issues facing her community.

She is advancing restorative justice, and preventing and responding to conflict by working with elders, adults and youth to create cohesive and culturally safe services.

It was the 25th-annual of the awards.

“These inspiring award recipients prove we can create a safer province by working together to prevent crime,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a government news release. “I congratulate them for their leadership, commitment and innovation, and I thank them for all they do in building safer communities.”

The awards acknowledge individuals, non-profit organizations, and justice and community partners for their work in advancing crime prevention, restorative justice, support for vulnerable people and other initiatives that keep British Columbia’s communities safer.

These efforts support provincial initiatives in crime prevention, victim services and policing.

“These award recipients are our partners on the front lines of crime prevention and community safety, and they make a lasting impact on people’s lives,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “I am deeply appreciative of their outstanding work supporting some of our province’s most vulnerable people, including marginalized women and children who face violence.”

With files from the B.C. government.



