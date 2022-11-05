Heavy snowfall warning issued for Chilcotin, Heckman Pass beginning Saturday evening

Snow in the amount of 20 cm is expected for Tatlayoko Lake and Heckman Pass

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Chilcotin, including for the Anahim Lake area where 10 cm of snow is expected to fall, beginning late Saturday. (DriveBC web cam image Saturday at 12:40 p.m. of Anahim Lake)

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Chilcotin and Heckman Pass.

Snow is expected to begin falling Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday when it will ease to light flurries by the evening.

Environment Canada noted the heaviest snowfall will be 20 cm or more closest to the mountains affecting Tatlayoko Lake and Heckman Pass.

Anahim Lake and Puntzi will get closer to 10 cm.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the website noted.

For the Williams Lake area, the forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon with a high of zero, but a wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Saturday evening it should be partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries, with Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight and a low of minus eight.

Again there will be a wind chill minus three this evening and minus 13 overnight.

In order to operate safely, snowplow operators need fellow drivers to be extra cautious around them. Here are some tips on how to keep everyone safe: https://t.co/n76LOCBjR6 #ShiftIntoWinter — Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo (@DawsonRoadMaint) November 5, 2022



