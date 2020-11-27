Heavy snowfall, downed power lines, Highway 20 closed Bella Coola to Anahim Lake

A travel advisory is in effect between Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake

A heavy snowfall in the Chilcotin overnight, as seen here at Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake on Friday, Nov. 27, has resulted in several downed power lines and the closure of some of Highway 20. (Graham West photo)

A heavy snowfall has closed roads and resulted in power outages for people in the Chilcotin and Bella Coola Valley Friday, Nov. 27.

Highway 20 is also closed from Bella Coola to Anahim Lake due to downed hydro lines.

DriveBC said there is no detour available and the next update will be at 4 p.m. Friday.

There is also a travel advisory in place between Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko Road for 98 kilometres due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate plans,” DriveBC noted.

BC Hydro crews are responding to power outages in the Anahim Lake area and the Bella Coola Valley due to trees down on lines.

It is anticipated 917 customers will be without power overnight in the Bella Coola Valley, BC Hydro noted on its website.

Additional crews are travelling to support the crews but conditions are making travel and restoration challenging.

“We have received reports of trees on power lines and want to remind customers if you see a fallen power line to stay back at least 10 m and call the local emergency number,” the BC Hydro website noted. “We appreciate your patience and please check back for updates.”

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Graham West, a member of the Ulkatcho First Nation, messaged the Tribune to say the snow is beginning to change and it is drizzling.

“I’m going to have to shovel the snow off of my roof before it becomes heavier,” he said.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area that went into effect last evening.

Read more: Snowfall warning for Chilcotin expected to last until noon Friday



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaSnowWilliams Lake