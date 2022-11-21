Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Monday, Nov. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Monday, Nov. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Heavy snow in forecast for Cariboo, North Thompson, Shuswap

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo, North Columbia, North Thompson, West Columbia, Shuswap and Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass areas Monday, Nov. 21.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected with near zero visibilities in heavy snow, notes Environment Canada

“An intense Pacific frontal system will move across the British Columbia Interior tonight through Tuesday. Light snow from the system will intensify late tonight and will persist through Tuesday. The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries Tuesday evening as the front moves to the south.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooEnvironment Canada weather

Previous story
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man
Next story
Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband

Just Posted

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Jayme Kennedy, returns as Central Coast Regional District chair, Travis Hall vice-chair

Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Monday, Nov. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Heavy snow in forecast for Cariboo, North Thompson, Shuswap

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
New B.C. Premier David Eby sworn in, announces $100 electricity credit