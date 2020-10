Heavy rain overnight resulted in a large amount of mud and debris strewn about Highway 20 east of Firvale just before Snowshoe Creek. Road crews were on scene early this morning clearing a rock slide that had crossed the highway.

Residents reported they had tried to leave the Valley early in the morning but were unable to get by the slide. The rain has now eased and the rainfall warning has been lifted. The forecast is looking slightly drier with cloudy days predicted through the weekend.