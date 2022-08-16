Heat warning issued for Kitimat, Terrace and Central Coast

Temperature expected to go up to 30 degrees between Aug. 17 and 19

A heat warning has been issued for Kitimat, Terrace and the central coast with temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees this week.

The heat warning for north coast and central coast of B.C. is in effect from Wednesday through to Friday morning (Aug. 17-19), Environment Canada said in a statement.

“A ridge of high pressure will build over the region on Wednesday and remain in place through at least Thursday,” said the weather agency.

“Unsettled weather and potentially cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday as a series of disturbances cross the region.”

The weather agency is advising members of the public to stay cool, hydrated and monitor any symptoms of heat-related illnesses.