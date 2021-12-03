Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Fire crews are on scene of Lake Avenue Dog Beach, also known as Mushroom Beach after a woman allegedly set a tree ablaze.

The incident was first reported around 6 a.m. Friday morning, by area residents.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said residents reported a group of people, including a partially nude woman, gathered by a fire at Mushroom Beach to keep warm.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread inside of the willow tree. As of noon on Friday, the tree was still burning.

City crews are now assisting firefighters in removing the tree from the beach. Lake Avenue beach is closed while the tree is being removed.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Kelowna RCMP have concluded their investigation.

