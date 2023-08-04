Hagensborg Bridge repair slated for Sept. 5 to Oct. 10

Contractor expected to mobilize to the site on Aug. 28

The Hagensborg Bridge in the Bella Coola Valley. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

The Hagensborg Bridge is scheduled to be closed for construction this fall.

“We are set to begin this year, and the contractor is expected to mobilize to the site on Aug. 28, 2023,” said Bashir Barre, project supervisor with Tetra Tech.

Barre said the bridge is scheduled for a full 36-day closure from Sept. 5, 2023 to Oct. 10, 2023.

The bridge will be shut down to vehicle traffic for a portion of the construction but foot traffic will have access via a pedestrian crossing.

The project will require some complete closures (including to pedestrians) to accommodate construction activities. Stakeholders and the public will be notified in advance of any closures.

The current bridge consists of a 180-foot Acrow main span and two timber jump spans at the south end. The bridge underwent temporary repairs in 2018.

The rehabilitation project will involve:

Replacement of the existing timber jump spans at the south end, with a new concrete single span, temporary closure of the bridge to all vehicle traffic for a portion of the construction and temporary pedestrian crossing.

The Ministry of Transportation in a bulletin on its website outlined measures to assist residents and ensure the safety of the community during the closure.

They will include:

• A Mobile Treatment Centre/Emergency Transport Vehicle with First Aid Kit stationed on the north side of the bridge, and accessible to first responders in case of emergency.

• 24-hour shuttle service on the north side of the bridge.

• Parking areas for people who wish to park vehicles on the south side of the bridge

• Security personnel stationed at the construction site and designated parking areas.

Water tender and firefighting equipment stationed on the north side of the bridge and accessible to first responders in case of fire.

• A BC Hydro bucket truck will be stationed on the north side of the river in case of power outages.

• A pick up service will be available to gather and dispose of residential waste and recycling from a transit point on the south side of the bridge.

With files from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

