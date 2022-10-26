Hagensborg Bridge rehabilitation project postponed until fall 2023

The MoTI and its contractor were not able to begin the work this year

Improvements planned for the Hagensborg Bridge (Bailey Bridge) will not take place until September 2023. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Work to repair the Hagensborg Bridge at Saloopmt Road has been postponed until the fall of 2023.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Coast Mountain News the ministry and its contractor were not able to begin construction this fall which meant that the work would have gotten pushed too far into the winter to be able to get it done this year, which creates other challenges.

It is now anticipated the project will begin next September with the exact timing to be confirmed at a later date.

The ministry noted it will provide updates to the community as more information becomes available and will ensure the bridge remains in good operating condition until construction occurs.

The purpose of the project is to replace the two wooden spans at the south end of the bridge with a single-span concrete girder to increase the life span of the bridge and improve safety and reliability.

During construction, the bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic for approximately four weeks. Measures will be put in place to ease the impacts to residents on the north side of the river during construction, including the provision of a pedestrian crossing. The ministry will continue to consult with the community to gather further input regarding this work.

Information and updates are available on the ministry’s website, Hagensborg Bridge Rehabilitation – Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca) as well as the Belco Bulletin Board (Bella Coola Valley News and Events on Facebook).



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coola