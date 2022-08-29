(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Guilty plea on multiple charges in death of Harrison Mills boy

Sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 8

An individual has pleaded guilty to charges associated with the 2021 death of an 11-year-old Harrison Mills boy.

The accused pleaded guilty in Chilliwack provincial court on Aug. 26 to manslaughter and “discharging an air gun with intent to wound,” according to Court Services Online records.

A sentencing hearing including a pre-sentence report is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be named due to a publication ban.

RELATED: Harrison Mills boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

In Feb. 2021, the Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service with a medical emergency involving the boy, who was hospitalized due to extensive injuries and later died.

IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

– with files from Grace Kennedy

