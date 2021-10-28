(Greyhound)

Greyhound to resume Vancouver-Seattle service when U.S. border reopens on Nov. 8

Company largely pulled out of Canada in May 2021

Greyhound buses will soon be taking trips between a few Canadians and U.S. cities.

That’s the announcement from Greyhound, which said in a statement that it would resume routes from Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto as of Nov. 8.

“Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada,” said Rob Friedman, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays.”

Travellers headed north to Canada will be required to take a molecular COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Greyhound, whose routes used to zigzag the country, pulled out of Canada completely in May 2021, one year after the company temporarily suspended all service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.’

