A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30. Road conditions at the time were extremely icy. (Baldev Singh photo)

Good Samaritan hit trying to help motorist near Quesnel has died

The elderly man was struck trying to help others

The news has turned tragic for the community of Kersley, south of Quesnel, after a pair of motor vehicle incidents on a slick, foggy day just before the new year.

Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said 74-year-old man that was struck by a vehicle on December 30, 2022 while assisting a stuck motorist has now passed away in the hospital.

The elderly man was attempting to control and protect the scene of a previous motor vehicle crash when he could not get out of the way of an oncoming motorist.

Police at the time said the conditions were such that no charges were pending against the driver of the second vehicle.

The Kersley man’s identity was not disclosed.

