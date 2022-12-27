Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)

Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser started for family of a man who died in B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash

Four people died in the crash along the Okanagan Connector

A man from India, who had only been in Canada a few months on a work permit, was one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Okanagan Connector.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Karanjot Singh Sodhi, 42. He is survived by his wife, a six-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, and his mother.

Sodhi arrived in Canada just four months ago from the Indian city of Amritsar.

Donations will go to funeral arrangements and to support his family.

Police have not released the names of those who died.

Interior Health spokesperson Michaela Swan says seven people remain in hospital. All are expected to survive.

Police have said road conditions the evening of the crash were described “as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling.”

READ MORE: Remaining patients from deadly Okanagan bus crash expected to live: Interior Health

READ MORE: Special weather statement ends as temperatures rise throughout Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentcar crashfatal collisionhighway chaosMerrittRCMPTransit

Previous story
Expert warns of ‘perfect storm’ as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
Next story
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see ‘invasive species’

Just Posted

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice and parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness outlined in a two-page letter, which can be seen on her Facebook page, to the Feds the severity and impacts to global trade if the water infrastructure distribution system failed in Prince Rupert. (Image: J. Rice Facebook)
North Coast MLA pens letter to Feds outlining global implications and severity of failing water infrastructure in Prince Rupert

There were some great deals at the Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski and outdoor gear swap. (Photo submitted)
Tweedsmuir Ski Club ski, outdoor gear swap a success

Roads in and around Williams Lake are icy Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Icy driving, walking conditions in Williams Lake Tuesday, Dec. 27

Sheila Buter, second from left, with her grandson Malachi, daughter Courtney Zwack and Sydney Zwack are spending Christmas together as Sheila continues to recover from a serious snowmobile crash on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin woman beats all odds to survive snowmobile crash in mountains