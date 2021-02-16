Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled legislation Tuesday that, if passed, will allow municipalities to restrict handguns through bylaws that regulate their possession, storage, and transportation.

As he did, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart jumped on board and announced his plans to motion for a city-wide ban on handguns.

“I applaud the Prime Minister for taking action against assault-style weapons and the gun traffickers that put residents at risk,” Stewart said in a news release. “But for cities like Vancouver, the greatest threat to public safety is the proliferation of handguns.”

A recent influx in gang-related shootings and weapons recovered by police are reasons, said Stewart, is why Vancouver needs stricter gun-control measures.

“At the earliest opportunity, I will be bringing forward a motion directing staff to prepare a handgun ban bylaw and bring it forward for a vote,” he added.

“Deadly weapons that have no place in cities, and this bill would give us new tools to get them off our streets.”

RELATED: Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Speaking on Tuesday, Trudeau said Bill C-21 will increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking, enhance the capacity of police and border officers to keep illegal firearms out of the country and allow owners to sell now-prohibited firearms to the government.

– with files from the Canadian Press


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal gun billGun bangun controlGun Violence

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say
Next story
Blue Economy Strategy sessions kick off with roundtable marathon

Just Posted

Bella Bella Community School was also selected (file photo)
Two central coast schools to participate in the Active School Travel Pilot Program

SAMS and Bella Bella Community schools will both receive funding under the program

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Anthony Billyboy and Ted Sam manage a checkpoint at Taseko Lake Road west of Williams Lake on May 16, 2020. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Coalition of First Nations sign agreements to receive detailed COVID-19 case numbers

Systemic change in B.C.’s healthcare system must still occur, say First Nations

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read