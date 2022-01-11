UPDATE: Highway 20 closed between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola due to high avalanche hazard

Update 6:38 p.m.:

Highway 20 is closed in both directions due to a high avalanche hazard between Government Wharf and Anahim Lake Road for 136.9 km (Bella Coola to Anahim Lake). DriveBC will next update Wednesday, Jan 12 at 7 a.m.

DriveBC is also reporting freezing rain on Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake Tuesday night.

Update:

High avalanche hazards have been issued for a 2.8 kilometre stretch of Highway 20 between Moon Road and English Road 20 km west of Williams Lake and between Government Wharf in Bella Coola to Anahim Lake Road.

DriveBC said it will update the advisory on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Original:

Earlier Tuesday, a travel advisory is in place due to freezing rain for Highway 20 between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

“Travel not recommended at this time,” DriveBC noted, adding the next update will be at 5 p.m.

It is presently 2C in Anahim Lake with lows of -5C in the forecast, highs of 3C Wednesday with more precipitation, while in Bella Coola the temperature is 6C with lows of 3C tonight and continued chance of showers for Wednesday with highs of 5C.

In Williams Lake it is 2C with periods of rain in the forecast for Wednesday, coupled with highs of 4C and lows of 1C and chance of rain or snow.



