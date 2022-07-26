Tamara Lich, an organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy who organized fundraising for the protest which became a weeks long blockade, embraces supporters as she leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, on Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again

Comes after Lich was jailed for breaching her bail conditions

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after a Ontario Superior Court judge found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.

Lich was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant at the end of June for an alleged breach of her bail conditions, which forbade her from having contact with a long list of fellow convoy organizers without lawyers present.

Lich was photographed with one of the people on that list — Tom Marazzo — at an awards ceremony put on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Toronto.

Justice of the Peace Paul Harris ordered her jailed until her trial, saying there was no evidence that lawyers were present and that the two were clearly not discussing her case.

Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman says the justice of the peace made several legal errors, including that her bail conditions didn’t stipulate that she had to be discussing her case.

Goodman warned Lich the authorities are watching her every move and to abide by the letter of her conditions, because if her bail comes into question again he does not expect she would be released a third time.

– Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

