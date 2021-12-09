It’s Tough To Talk is a free course developed by men for men (pixabay)

Free B.C. designed app offers mental health course for men

The Canadian Mental Health Association and HeChangedIt developed a course on the app he.

A new mental health initiative designed for men called ‘It’s Tough To Talk’ is completely free through the ‘he.’ app.

The release of the free mental health course for men comes in the wake of the 2021 stats report for drug overdose deaths in B.C.

Men make up 79% of all overdose deaths in B.C. according to the latest report by the B.C. Coroners Service. Illicit drug use and addiction or, substance use disorders, are related to mental illness. Additional resources available to those suffering from substance use disorders are available at gov.bc.ca.

“At the end of the day, it’s tough to talk – and it can be even more so for men. So we want to provide a platform, some skills, and knowledge that help men share what they are going through and a way to manage through it,” says Discovery College’s Project Lead Beki Hardcastle.

It’s Tough To Talk is a course is designed for men to go at their own pace to develop skills around communication and relationship building.

The course is now available to all men aged 18 and up, by downloading the free he. app on any smart device.

Hardcastle says the course encourages men to practice the skills they have learned and to talk online to other men who are completing the course.

HeChangedIt and Discovery College, a Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna initiative, collaborated to create the mobile platform and course.

“It’s not just about learning new tools, it’s also about building a community and knowing you’re not on your own finding it hard to talk about things.”

It’s Tough To Talk includes personal stories on videos created by men as a way to further break down the feelings of isolation that some men feel when it comes to talking about their mental health.

Hardcastle says her hope is that through this course, they’ve created a place where men can be real about how they are feeling.

For more information on the It’s Tough to Talk course go to discoverycollegekelowna.com

