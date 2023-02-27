Fraser Valley man caught importing hundreds of prohibited weapons from China

More than 1,350 weapons and 13 Tasers seized at YVR and at a residence in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack man is facing criminal code and customs act charges after being found in possession of, and importing from China, more than 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 conducted energy weapons in January 2023. (CBSA photo)

A Chilliwack man is facing numerous criminal charges after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized more than 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms, many of which were imported from China.

On Jan. 25, CBSA investigators arrested the Chilliwack resident, who has not yet been named, for suspected offences under the customs act and the criminal code.

Earlier in January, CBSA and Vancouver International Airport border services officers intercepted several parcels containing large quantities of prohibited weapons, according to a CBSA press release issued Monday (Feb. 27).

The parcels were destined for addresses in Chilliwack and were imported from China using a false declaration. This case was then referred to the CBSA’s Pacific Region Criminal Investigations team.

During the arrest of the Chilliwack resident, a number of other prohibited weapons and firearms were found.

In total, over 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 prohibited firearms were seized including: 360 stun guns; 422 prohibited knives; 171 stun batons; seven spring-loaded batons; 390 brass knuckles; and 13 conducted energy weapons (Tasers – classified as prohibited firearms).

The CBSA is reviewing all evidence and charges are pending.

“We’re taking action at Canada’s borders to keep our communities safe – seizing prohibited weapons and ensuring criminals are held accountable,” Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said in a statement. “I want to thank the CBSA for their quick and decisive response.”

CBSA regional director general Mark Zelenika said the agency is committed to preventing the smuggling of prohibited firearms and weapons into Canada.

“I want to thank our officers and investigators for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.”

Last year, the CBSA’s Pacific Region seized a total of 4,049 prohibited weapons.

The criminal code definition of a prohibited weapon is: a knife that has a blade that opens automatically by gravity or centrifugal force or by hand pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the handle of the knife; or, any weapon, other than a firearm, that is prescribed to be a prohibited weapon.

