Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal BC Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo)
Nuxalk totem pole stuck in limbo, ‘no clear path’ to remove it from Royal BC Museum

SAMS students Luke Wheatley and William Dishkin learn bike mechanics during a course offered recently at the school. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola students ride into new year with bike mechanic skills

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake