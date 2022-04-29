Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Few details released about tragic incident on campus

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in a “tragic” incident at the institution’s campus in Kingston, Ont., the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Few details were released about what happened on the campus located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, but the government department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.

“Four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident,” it said in a written statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”

The loss of lives was being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department said.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

Kingston police said its officers were on the scene to help the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and noted that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Military

Previous story
‘A real missed opportunity’: Advocates say B.C. Police Act reform falls short
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Just Posted

Brayden Methot is the representative plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against ICBC that claims it underpaid accident victims. (Black Press Media file photo)
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC, led by crash victim from Williams Lake, gets green light

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)
Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall