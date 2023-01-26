Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HousingVictoria

Previous story
Province announces plans to replace Abbotsford plant and animal health facility, citing flood risk
Next story
B.C. mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing-adult alert

Just Posted

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
66 more potential graves identified at St. Joseph’s Mission, former residential school

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo) Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (Mercy Snow photo)
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum