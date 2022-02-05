Former Quesnel city councillor new mayor of Wells

The former CEO of Barkerville, Ed Coleman was elected alongside three new councillors

Ed Coleman worked as the CEO of Barkerville Historic Town and Park. In 2020 he gave CEO Kate Cox a Barkerville pen filled with gold on the Fraser River Walking Bridge in Quesnel. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The District of Wells has a new mayor.

Former Quesnel city councillor Ed Coleman defeated Jordan Rohatynski in a by-election on Saturday, Feb. 5. Coleman received 89 of the 116 eligible ballots cast by residents, according to the election results released by chief election officer Donna Forseille.

Joining Coleman on the new-look Wells council are fellow by-election winners, Dorothea Funk, Jennifer Lewis and John Aitken. Funk and Lewis comfortably took spots, picking up 88 and 81 votes respectively.

It came down to a single vote for Aitken. His 46 votes were enough to just squeak ahead of Shannon McDonagh (45 votes) and Josh Trotter-Wanner (42 votes). Tyler Doerksen received 37 votes.

The three new councillors and mayor will join Mandy Kilsby on the district’s council. Kilsby was the only remaining member of council after three councillors and Mayor Gabe Fouchalk stepped down in late-2021.

READ MORE: Last one standing: final Wells councillor pledges to finish term after others resign

Fourchalk announced he would be stepping down as mayor due to a perceived conflict of interest with Barkerville Gold Mines in late 2021. Fourchalk works at the mine as an equipment operator.

Voters had a chance to cast a ballot at two polls, with 76 eligible votes for mayor cast on election day, and 40 at an advance poll on Jan. 26.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wells